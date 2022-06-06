For the drive home in Fremont: Partly cloudy skies early giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low 59F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Tomorrow's temperature in Fremont will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 38% chance of rain. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont
Related to this story
Most Popular
The stormy weather continues. Today, a chance of severe storms in central and western Nebraska. The chance will spread east for Tuesday. Here's the latest on the threats and timing.
Watch now: Off and on rain through the weekend with a chance of severe storms in central and western Nebraska
A stalled out front will keep rain around through Sunday across the state and a chance of severe storms in central and western Nebraska. Here's the latest on the threats and when rain is most likely.
A final round of showers and weak storms will be working across Nebraska today. Find out when and where rain is most likely and what's in store for Thursday in our weather update.
Temperatures are on the rise. Most will stay dry, but rain will return to the Panhandle Thursday afternoon and increase in intensity and coverage for Friday. Full details in our latest forecast.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Today's c…
Climate change is affecting hydropower in different ways across the country.
A Freeze Warning and Frost Advisory are in effect for much of the state Saturday night. Sensitive outdoor plants should be covered or brought indoors. Here's how cold temperatures will get.
Isolated severe storms could bring hail, damaging wind, and a tornado or two to northern and eastern Nebraska Monday evening. The latest on the timing and threats in our updated forecast.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Partly cloudy skie…
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Fremont. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…