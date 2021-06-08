This evening's outlook for Fremont: A mostly clear sky. Low around 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Fremont Wednesday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 93. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 71-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont
