Jun. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont

This evening in Fremont: A few clouds overnight. Low 56F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Fremont. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 76% chance of precipitation. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.

