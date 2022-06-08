This evening in Fremont: A few clouds overnight. Low 56F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Fremont. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 76% chance of precipitation. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.
Jun. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont
