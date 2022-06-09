Jun. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont

For the drive home in Fremont: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low near 60F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Fremont area. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 21% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.