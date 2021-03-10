 Skip to main content
Mar. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

This evening in Fremont: Partly cloudy skies. Low 34F. NW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Fremont area. It looks like it will be a crisp 57 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 10 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.

