This evening in Fremont: Partly cloudy skies. Low 34F. NW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Fremont area. It looks like it will be a crisp 57 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 10 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.
Mar. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont
