Mar. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont

For the drive home in Fremont: Partly cloudy skies. Low 18F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 4 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.