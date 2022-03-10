For the drive home in Fremont: Partly cloudy skies. Low 18F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 4 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont
Snow will be falling across Nebraska Tuesday through Thursday. See when the worst is expected and how much snow will fall in our area in the latest video forecast from Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner.
The winter storm is now in its final act. See how much more snow is expected to fall and when it will all come to an end in our updated forecast video.
Snow is coming down across western Nebraska this morning and will be pushing east throughout the day Wednesday. Check out the latest timing and expected snow amounts in our updated forecast video.
Snow continues to make its way east across the state with the intensity expected to ramp up overnight. Check out our latest forecast video for updated snow timing and amounts through Thursday.
We're expecting a lot of sun Monday and Tuesday, but things start to change Tuesday night. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has your full forecast.
