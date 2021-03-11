For the drive home in Fremont: Mainly clear skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 58 degrees. 41 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 11 mph. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont
