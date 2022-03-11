For the drive home in Fremont: Clear. Low 6F. NW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Fremont area Saturday. It should reach a brisk 46 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.
Mar. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont
Related to this story
Most Popular
The winter storm is now in its final act. See how much more snow is expected to fall and when it will all come to an end in our updated forecast video.
Snow will be falling across Nebraska Tuesday through Thursday. See when the worst is expected and how much snow will fall in our area in the latest video forecast from Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner.
Snow is coming down across western Nebraska this morning and will be pushing east throughout the day Wednesday. Check out the latest timing and expected snow amounts in our updated forecast video.
Snow continues to make its way east across the state with the intensity expected to ramp up overnight. Check out our latest forecast video for updated snow timing and amounts through Thursday.
We're expecting a lot of sun Monday and Tuesday, but things start to change Tuesday night. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has your full forecast.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 27. Today's forecasted low temperature is 15 degrees. The Fremon…
Cold and windy Friday, but a big warm up will occur over the next two days in the state. Track how temperatures will change in our updated forecast video.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 30. 18 degrees is today's …
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 28. Today's forecasted low tempe…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Fremont today. It looks like it will be a cold 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 2…