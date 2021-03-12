Mar. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

Fremont's evening forecast: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 39F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Fremont temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 56 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 70% chance. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.