Mar. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

This evening's outlook for Fremont: Periods of rain. Becoming windy late. Low 43F. Winds E at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Fremont tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 46 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. Very windy conditions are expected Sunday in Fremont, with winds reaching 27 miles per hour, coming from the east. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.