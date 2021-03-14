Mar. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

This evening's outlook for Fremont: Rain with some snow mixing in late. Low around 35F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Fremont residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a chilly 45 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 32% chance of rain. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.