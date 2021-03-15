 Skip to main content
Mar. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

This evening in Fremont: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 32F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Fremont area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a cool 45 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 52% chance of rain. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 8 mph. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

