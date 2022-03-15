Mar. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont

This evening in Fremont: Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Fremont. It looks to reach a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.