Mar. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

Fremont's evening forecast: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 36F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Temperatures in Fremont will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 43 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 57% chance of rain. Fremont could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the north. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

