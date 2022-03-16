Mar. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont

This evening in Fremont: Cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Fremont folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees tomorrow. Fremont could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.