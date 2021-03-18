Tonight's weather conditions in Fremont: Clear. Low 27F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Fremont area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 55 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont
