Mar. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

Tonight's weather conditions in Fremont: A mostly clear sky. Low 34F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. 46 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Fremont could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 21 mph.