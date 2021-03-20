This evening in Fremont: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by mostly cloudy skies and gusty winds overnight. Low 47F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Folks in the Fremont area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 66 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a fairly high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from the south. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool temperatures will blanket the Fremont area Sunday. It should reach a brisk 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. P…
This evening's outlook for Fremont: Periods of rain. Becoming windy late. Low 43F. Winds E at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches…
Temperatures in Fremont will be cool today. It looks like it will be a crisp 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. Mode…
Fremont's evening forecast: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 36F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Temperatures i…
This evening's outlook for Fremont: Rain with some snow mixing in late. Low around 35F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Lookin…
Temperatures in Fremont will be cool today. It looks like it will be a chilly 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. The…
Temperatures in Fremont will be cool today. It should reach a nippy 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. Models are su…
With powerful winds, hail, rain and possible tornadoes moving into the Carolinas on Thursday, a drone captured this aerial view of potentially dangerous storm clouds rolling through the area.
The first severe weather event of the season in Texas brought tornadoes and hail to the panhandle region over the weekend.
Fremont temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees …