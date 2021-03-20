Mar. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

This evening in Fremont: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by mostly cloudy skies and gusty winds overnight. Low 47F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Folks in the Fremont area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 66 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a fairly high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from the south. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.