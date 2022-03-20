Mar. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont

Fremont's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 56F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 61 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 43% chance of rain. Fremont could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.