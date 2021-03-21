Mar. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

Tonight's weather conditions in Fremont: Becoming cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Fremont folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 50 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 13 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.