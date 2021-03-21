Tonight's weather conditions in Fremont: Becoming cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Fremont folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 50 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 13 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.
Mar. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
With powerful winds, hail, rain and possible tornadoes moving into the Carolinas on Thursday, a drone captured this aerial view of potentially dangerous storm clouds rolling through the area.
