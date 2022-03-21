 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont

For the drive home in Fremont: Rain likely. Becoming windy late. Thunder possible. Low 34F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Fremont residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cold 43 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 98% chance of rain. Very windy conditions are expected Tuesday in Fremont, with forecast models showing 25 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.

