For the drive home in Fremont: Rain likely. Becoming windy late. Thunder possible. Low 34F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Fremont residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cold 43 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 98% chance of rain. Very windy conditions are expected Tuesday in Fremont, with forecast models showing 25 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.
Mar. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont
Temperatures will be well above normal in eastern Nebraska this afternoon, but it will already be getting chilly out west. Rain and snow return tonight. Check out our latest video for all the details.
The rain and snow are just about gone, but chilly conditions will persist throughout the day. That will be changing in the days ahead. See how much we'll warm up this weekend in our updated forecast.
A cold front will be sweeping across Nebraska Monday and Monday night bringing windy conditions, colder temperatures, and a rain/snow mix back to the state. Full details in our updated forecast.
Not nearly as nice today as Wednesday, particularly in the eastern half of the state. How long will the rain, snow, and colder temperatures stick around? The answer in our latest video forecast.
Highs are forecast in the mid-60s Tuesday, peaking close to 70 degrees on Wednesday in the east. Highs in western Nebraska will be in the mid-50s to mid-60s on Wednesday.
The winter storm is now in its final act. See how much more snow is expected to fall and when it will all come to an end in our updated forecast video.
