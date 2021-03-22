Mar. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

Fremont's evening forecast: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 48F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 99% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.