Mar. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

Fremont's evening forecast: Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 39F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible. Looking ahead, Fremont temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 33% chance of rain. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Fremont could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.