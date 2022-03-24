 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont

This evening's outlook for Fremont: A few clouds. Low 36F. W winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Fremont area. It looks like it will be a chilly 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with winds reaching 26 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.

