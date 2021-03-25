This evening in Fremont: A few clouds. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees tomorrow. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 13 mph. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont
