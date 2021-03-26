Tonight's weather conditions in Fremont: Thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 44F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Fremont area. It looks like it will be a crisp 58 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! There is a medium-high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. E…
Fremont folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees toda…
Fremont folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48…
Fremont people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. There is a medium-high …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. The area will see h…
Fremont folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clou…
Fremont temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 53 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in …
Fremont's evening forecast: Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 39F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%…
Tonight's weather conditions in Fremont: A mostly clear sky. Low 34F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatu…