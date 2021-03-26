Mar. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

Tonight's weather conditions in Fremont: Thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 44F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Fremont area. It looks like it will be a crisp 58 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! There is a medium-high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.