Mar. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

Tonight's weather conditions in Fremont: Clear. Low 32F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 66 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.