Mar. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont

This evening's outlook for Fremont: Partly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Fremont temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 56 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Fremont could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.

