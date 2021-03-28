Mar. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

For the drive home in Fremont: Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Fremont. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a fairly high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.