For the drive home in Fremont: Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Fremont. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a fairly high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.
Mar. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont
