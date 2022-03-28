Mar. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont

This evening's outlook for Fremont: Partly cloudy. Low 37F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Fremont people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Fremont could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.