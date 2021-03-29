Mar. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

This evening's outlook for Fremont: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 38F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Fremont folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Fremont could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.