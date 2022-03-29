This evening in Fremont: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, mainly cloudy late with a few showers. Low 37F. E winds shifting to NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Fremont tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 41% chance of rain. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 25 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont
