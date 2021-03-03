Mar. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

This evening's outlook for Fremont: A mostly clear sky. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Fremont area. It looks like it will be a mild 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.