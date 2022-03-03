Mar. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont

Fremont's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Fremont area. It looks to reach a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.