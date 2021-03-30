Mar. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

Fremont's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 27F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Fremont residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a crisp 48 degrees. 25 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Fremont could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.