Mar. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

This evening in Fremont: Clear. Low 24F. NNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Fremont area. It looks to reach a cool 57 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 13 mph. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.