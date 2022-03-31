For the drive home in Fremont: Clear skies. Low around 25F. N winds shifting to SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Fremont area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont
