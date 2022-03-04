Tonight's weather conditions in Fremont: Rain showers in the evening with thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 51F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Fremont area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 76% chance of precipitation. Very windy conditions are expected Saturday in Fremont, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 25 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.
Mar. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont
Related to this story
Most Popular
Data from the National Interagency Fire Center and other groups show how the spread of wildfires has worsened in recent years. Take a look.
A mild-mannered biker triggered a huge debate over humans' role in climate change – in the early 20th century
Guy Callendar's theory, based on years of detailed climate and weather data, became known as the Callendar Effect. Today we call it global warming.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Fremont today. It should reach a cool 48 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Fremont temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Fremont area. It should reach a cool 51 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies tod…
Folks in the Fremont area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Fremont area. It should reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Fremont community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. Today's forecas…
For the drive home in Fremont: Partly cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Fremont folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. Th…
This evening in Fremont: Clear skies. Low near 20F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it …