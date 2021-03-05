This evening's outlook for Fremont: Clear. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Fremont area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 65 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont
Despite the severe cold snap in the middle of February, the seasonal average cold pool area over the Northern Hemisphere was the ninth smallest in the last 73 years.