This evening in Fremont: A few clouds overnight. Low near 45F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Fremont folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is a moderately high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 19 mph. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont
Despite the severe cold snap in the middle of February, the seasonal average cold pool area over the Northern Hemisphere was the ninth smallest in the last 73 years.
