For the drive home in Fremont: Cloudy skies. Low near 20F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Fremont tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 41 degrees. 22 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont
