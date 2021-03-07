Tonight's weather conditions in Fremont: Mainly clear skies. Low 41F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Fremont folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a moderately high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the south. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont
