Tonight's weather conditions in Fremont: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Fremont will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. 55 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont
