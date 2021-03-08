 Skip to main content
Mar. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

Tonight's weather conditions in Fremont: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Fremont will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. 55 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.

