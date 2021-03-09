For the drive home in Fremont: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 54F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Fremont community. It should reach a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 23 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.
Mar. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont
