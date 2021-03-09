Mar. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

For the drive home in Fremont: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 54F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Fremont community. It should reach a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 23 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.