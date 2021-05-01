For the drive home in Fremont: Generally fair. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 40% chance of rain. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.
May. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont
