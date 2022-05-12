May. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont

Fremont's evening forecast: Showers and thunderstorms with gusty winds in the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 61F. SW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.