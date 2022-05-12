Fremont's evening forecast: Showers and thunderstorms with gusty winds in the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 61F. SW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.
May. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont
As a cold front pushes across the state, storms look likely this afternoon and evening and some are expected to be severe. Here's the latest information on the threats and when storms are most likely.
Watch now: Severe storms possible in central and eastern Nebraska today, but greater threat for Thursday
Not only will temps be in record territory, but stormy conditions are expected for the central and eastern part of the state Wednesday and Thursday. Here's the latest on the severe threats and timing.
You can’t photograph the inside of a twister, but radar offers some clues.
The first operational computer-generated forecasts were issued on the afternoon of May 6, 1955.
Dry for all, but a big difference in temperatures and wind across the state Friday. A cold front will bring storms back for Saturday night. Track all the changes in our Mother's Day weekend forecast.
