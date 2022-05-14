 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont

For the drive home in Fremont: Partly cloudy skies early followed by some light rain later at night. Low 58F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Fremont folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Sunday, there is a 57% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.

Local Weather

