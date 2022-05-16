Tonight's weather conditions in Fremont: Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 61F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Fremont folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 49% chance of rain. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.
May. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont
Related to this story
Most Popular
Several areas of the state saw wind gusts of over 80 mph, leading to downed trees and power poles, overturned trucks and center pivots, and damage to structures, including the rodeo grounds in Burwell.
As a cold front pushes across the state, storms look likely this afternoon and evening and some are expected to be severe. Here's the latest information on the threats and when storms are most likely.
Watch now: Severe storms possible in central and eastern Nebraska today, but greater threat for Thursday
Not only will temps be in record territory, but stormy conditions are expected for the central and eastern part of the state Wednesday and Thursday. Here's the latest on the severe threats and timing.
A large wall of dust swept over parts of Nebraska Thursday, creating near-zero visibility on state highways.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for much of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa until 10 p.m. Thursday. Here's everything you need to know about the stormy evening ahead.
Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner recaps what happened Thursday in central and eastern Nebraska, discusses our brief dry stretch, and looks ahead to our next cold front Sunday in our latest forecast.
🎧 Do you ever find yourself tuning out severe weather alerts? We touch on the subject this week!
Most will stay dry Monday, but as a cold front moves into Nebraska, rain is looking more likely for Tuesday. Some storms could be severe. A look at the timing and threats in our updated forecast.
War, famine and an energy crunch are affecting the world’s response to climate change, but there are reasons for optimism.
Fremont folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…