Fremont's evening forecast: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Fremont folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 51% chance of rain. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.
May. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont
