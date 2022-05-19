This evening in Fremont: Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low near 55F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Tomorrow's temperature in Fremont will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. 47 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.
May. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont
